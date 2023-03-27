Ravi Kishan reveals he faced casting couch during early days in film industry: 'She is big shot now'

Ravi Kishan | File photo

Actor and BJP MP Ravi Kishan recently shared that he once had a close shave with casting couch.

Kishan has been a part of Hindi, Bhojpuri and Telugu film industries for several years now. Besides, he has also been a part of popular reality shows like 'Bigg Boss' and 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa'.

Kishan shared that an female personality, who is a "big shot" now, made advances at him but he took the hint and left the place.

Ravi Kishan's casting couch experience

Kishan recently appeared on the show 'Aap Ki Adaalat', in which he bared his heart out about his disturbing experience.

Kishan shared that the incident happened during his initial days in the showbiz, when a female celeb asked him to "come over for coffee in the night".

"I thought that is something people prefer to have during the day, so I got the hint and refused," he said.

When prodded to name the celeb, Kishan added, “I can’t name her, because she has become a big shot now."

He went on to remember his father's teaching and said that he always advised him to approach his work with honesty and to not never take a shortcut.

Ravi Kishan's work front

On the professional front, Kishan marked his Bollywood debut in 1992 with the film 'Pitambar', and since then, there has been no looking back for the actor.

He has starred in some of the most popular Bollywood films, including 'Tere Naam', 'Hera Pheri', 'Agent Vinod', 'Luck', and 'Mukkabaaz'.

Besides, he is a superstar and one of the highest-paid actors in the Bhojpuri film industry.

Kishan was recently seen in the web series 'Khakee: The Bihar Chapter' and he received rave reviews for his performance.