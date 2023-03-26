Akanksha Dubey Death: Actress' journey in Bhojpuri film industry

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 26, 2023
Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey was found dead on March 26
She was found hanging at a hotel in Varanasi
She was in Varanasi for shooting of a film
Akanksha was born on October 21, 1997, in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh
She was fond of dancing and acting from a young age
She was quite active and popular on social media and used to often share her dance reels on Instagram
She made her debut at the age of 17 with a film titled Meri Jung Mera Faisla
She was also seen in Mujhse Shadi Karogi (Bhojpuri), Veeron Ke Veer, Fighter King, Kasam Paida Karne KI 2 and other projects
Akanksha was reportedly in a relationship with actor-singer Samar Singh. They made their relationship official on Instagram on Valentine's Day
Akanksha suffered depression in 2018 and had taken a break from films
She made a comeback after a couple of years
Akanksha has given about 50-60 superhit music albums. She appeared on screen with several Bhojpuri stars
