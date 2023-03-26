Akanksha Dubey Death: Actress' journey in Bhojpuri film industry

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 26, 2023

Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey was found dead on March 26

She was found hanging at a hotel in Varanasi

She was in Varanasi for shooting of a film

Akanksha was born on October 21, 1997, in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh

She was fond of dancing and acting from a young age

She was quite active and popular on social media and used to often share her dance reels on Instagram

She made her debut at the age of 17 with a film titled Meri Jung Mera Faisla

She was also seen in Mujhse Shadi Karogi (Bhojpuri), Veeron Ke Veer, Fighter King, Kasam Paida Karne KI 2 and other projects

Akanksha was reportedly in a relationship with actor-singer Samar Singh. They made their relationship official on Instagram on Valentine's Day

Akanksha suffered depression in 2018 and had taken a break from films

She made a comeback after a couple of years

Akanksha has given about 50-60 superhit music albums. She appeared on screen with several Bhojpuri stars

