Who is Akanksha Dubey? 25-year-old Bhojpuri actress found hanging in Varanasi hotel

Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey was found dead at a hotel in Varanasi on March 26. She was 25.

Akanksha was quite popular on social media platforms and she used to often share her dance reels on Instagram.

Who was Akanksha Dubey?

She made her debut at the age of 17 with a film titled Meri Jung Mera Faisla.

She was also seen in Mujhse Shadi Karogi (Bhojpuri), Veeron Ke Veer, Fighter King, Kasam Paida Karne KI 2 and other projects.

Akanksha has given about 50-60 superhit music albums. She appeared on screen with several Bhojpuri stars including Khesari Lal Yadav, Pawan Singh and Pradeep Pandey.

The news of Akanksha's death comes hours after the release of her music video with actor-singer Pawan Singh. According to a report in NBT, the actress died by suicide before the official release of the song.

Akanksha was reportedly in a relationship with actor-singer Samar Singh. They made their relationship official on Instagram on Valentine's Day.

According to a report in AajTak, Akanksha suffered depression in 2018 and had taken a break from films. She made a comeback after a couple of years and had credited her mother for supporting her during the difficult phase.