‘Log Thak Gaye Hai’: Shreyas Talpade On Big Stars' Films Flopping In Theatres

Bollywood actor Shreyas Talpade is known for his comic roles in films such as Golmaal, Poster Boys, Dhamaal, Paying Guest and more. He is now gearing up for his upcoming movie Kartam Bhugtam.

The actor was recently in the news for his health reasons; the actor has claimed that the COVID-19 vaccine might be the reason for his cardiac arrest. Now, the actor has once again grabbed the headlines by commenting his views on big star films failing on the silver screens.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, the Golmaal actor opines that the reason behind Bollywood films starring big stars is a failure. According to him, “Log thak gaye hai. Log ab trailer mein pehchan lete hai ki kya hone wala hai—Mujhey ye film k liye jana hai k nhi jana hai. (The audience is now tired. They look at the trailer and judge whether the film is worth watching in theatre or not.)”

Also, referring to his upcoming film, he revealed that the same goes for his movies. “Hum chahe jitna film k baare bol de, jab trailer area, log jo theatre jaane wal hai vo dekhenge and decide karenge ki mujhey ye film Friday ko Dekha hai ya Friday ruk ka kuch work of mouth area toh Saturday jaunga. Ya Sunday ko kuch karne ko nhi hai toh jaunga yan ahi jaunga,” the Housefull actor concluded.

Talking about the psychological thriller Kartam Bhugtam revolves around the human psyche, which juggles ancient universal truths about astrology and karma. Along with him, the film also stars Vijay Raaz, Madhoo, and Aksha Pardasany.

It is helmed by Soham P Shah and produced by Gandhar Films & Studio P Ltd. The film is all set to hit the screens on May 17, 2024, in five languages: Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.