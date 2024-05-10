Ankit Gupta On Mati Se Bandhi Door: 'Started Understanding Marathi Culture More After Doing This Show' (EXCLUSIVE)

Ankit Gupta |

Ankit Gupta has carved a niche for himself with his remarkable acting talent and charismatic presence. He gained recognition for his breakthrough role in the popular youth-oriented series Balika Vadhu 2. Known for his versatility and ability to portray diverse characters with authenticity, Ankit has captivated audiences with his performances in various television shows such as Sadda Haq, Garv Priyom Thakur in Begusarai, Udaariyaan, Junooniyatt, and more. Now, the Bigg Boss 16 contestant is all set for his new Star Plus show Maati Se Bandhi Do.

In an exclusive interview with The Free Press Journal, the handsome actor spilled the beans about his new show Maati Se Bandhi Do, his character in the show, behind-the-scenes work with Rutuja Bagwe, and more! Here are some of the expertise from the interview:

How did you come on board for the Star Plus show ‘Maati Se Bandhi Do’?

I always try that my next project is very different from the ones that I have done in the past. Because of this consciousness, my characters have never been the same. When I heard the story, it was very different and I was drawn towards it. I learnt a lot about Marathi culture during the process and I understood that whatever I know is very less compared to what I learnt about the culture in Kolhapur.

Can you give us a brief overview of your characters and their dynamics in the show?

The show is called Mati Se Bandhi Door and my character's name is Ranvijay. His friend lovingly calls him Rana. He is very fun-loving and the show will start from college. Rana is studying in the city and comes from a rich family back in the village. He is very stern about what he wants. He only listens to his mother. He respects her a lot because she may not be the sarpanch of the village but she takes care of everyone in the village. His mother is the decision-maker and a very strong woman and wants to be like her. Rana's relationship with everyone is very different. He is not very close to his father. He is mad about the girl he loves but he marries a girl he is not in love with because his mother asked him to marry someone she has chosen for him.



How did you prepare for your roles in the show?

It was very much a part of the process and the crew helped me a lot. I have started to understand Marathi culture more after doing this show. Mumbai is a very mixed culture. It's not entirely Marathi-dominated. The Marathi we speak here is still easy to understand but when I was shooting in Kolhapur, I couldn't understand anything as it was very difficult for me. I even learnt about agriculture and cultivation during this show and I keep looking for such interesting and new things.

How was your experience working together as co-stars Rutuja Bagwe? Are there any interesting behind-the-scenes dynamics as you work with her for the first time?

Rutuja is very talented and she comes from a theater background. We were shooting for the series in Kolhapur and the heat was unbearable but she was so dedicated and hardworking. From morning to evening, she kept shooting in that heat and that's just commendable. There is so much to learn from her and we gel up well.

Maati Se Bandhi Dor seems to have a unique concept. What is the narrative that makes it stand out from other television shows?

The story itself is very interesting because it connects you to your roots. The characters are very different and the dynamics they share with each other are also very different. My character Rana is someone who likes city life but his roots are from the village and the most important person in his life, his mom is in the village so he cannot leave that place either. The show will make you love your roots and the story will keep you involved at all times.

Lastly, what can audiences expect from Maati Se Bandhi Dor? And when is it starting to stream?

My family and friends are always most excited about my projects. I look forward to listening to the views of the fans. So far the response has been great on promo so I'm very excited for the show to stream.