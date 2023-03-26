Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey dies by suicide in Varanasi hotel

Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey has died by suicide, according to media reports. The 25-year-old was found dead inside Sarnath Hotel in Varanasi.

The news of Akanksha's death comes hours after the release of her music video with actor-singer Pawan Singh. According to a report in NBT, the actress died by suicide before the official release of the song.

Akanksha was quite popular on social media and she used to often share dance reels on Instagram.

Hours before her death, Akanksha had shared a video in which she is seen grooving to the tunes of a Bhojpuri song.

It may be noted that the actress had made her relationship official on Instagram on Valentine's Day.

Sharing mushy pictures with her co-star Samar Singh, Akanksha had written, "Happy valentines day."

According to a report in AajTak, Akanksha suffered depression in 2018 and had taken a break from films. She made a comeback after a couple of years and had reportedly credited her mother for supporting her during the difficult phase.

Akanksha was quite popular in the Bhojpuri film industry. She made her debut at the age of 17 with a film titled Meri Jung Mera Faisla.

She was also seen in Mujhse Shadi Karogi (Bhojpuri), Veeron Ke Veer, Fighter King, Kasam Paida Karne KI 2 and other projects.