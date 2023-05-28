Ayesha Singh on 100 auditions before bagging GHKKPM, whether she regrets becoming an actor & more

Television Actress Ayesha Singh, who flawlessly portrays the character of ‘Sai Joshi’ in Star Plus’ leading daily soap Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyar Mein, has won the hearts of fans with her brilliant performance. But little did they know that her path to success was paved with numerous auditions and countless rejections.

In a conversation with Bollywood spy, Ayesha Singh opened up about her struggles before landing the role of a lifetime.

On giving countless auditions before bagging GHKKPM

When asked about the number of auditions she had faced, Ayesha confessed, "More than I can even count. I mean, it's a rough idea. Since I started my acting journey, I have faced auditions for various platforms—ads, films, and even TV shows. For films, the opportunities were scarce, and it was often challenging to keep track of where auditions were happening or what was happening with them. But I persevered and gave my all in auditions for TV shows, commercials, and digital ads."

If she regrets choosing acting over law

It is fascinating to learn that Ayesha Singh's pursuit of acting took an unconventional path. Before gracing our television screens, she embarked on a different academic journey, obtaining a law degree from SNDT Women's University Law School in Mumbai.

However, when asked if she ever regretted choosing acting over a legal career, Ayesha confidently stated, "No, not at all. I never thought being a lawyer was the right path for me. I was determined to be here, in the world of acting. My brother often says that I am happy in my work because I know this is what I am meant to do. Many people struggle to figure out what they truly want in life. So, I consider myself fortunate to have known what I wanted and to have gotten the opportunity to pursue it. Thankfully, everyone has showered me with immense love. The journey continues, and I am grateful."

GHKKPM is set to take a generation leap, bidding farewell to beloved characters. Ayesha Singh, along with her co-stars Neil Bhatt and Harshad Arora, will bid adieu to the show.

