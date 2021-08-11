e-Paper Get App

Rekha to make a special appearance in the TV show 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin'?

Cinema Journal Desk
The veteran actress recently shot a promo where she introduced the new plot twist that's expected to take place in the show

Veteran actress Rekha, who recently appeared in the promo of the television show, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, might make a special appearance in the serial. The Star Plus show, a love triangle between Patralekha [Aishwarya Sharma], Sai [Ayesha Singh] and Virat [Neil Bhatt] is about to go through an interesting twist, which Rekha gave a glimpse of through the promo.

According to a source, the actress might make feature in one of the episodes this week. “Rekhaji might make a special appearance on the show after shooting for the second promo. The response to the promo has been amazing! With such a fantastic twist in the script, it’s only natural that the makers will want to do all that’s possible to make the maha saptah a success,” the source said.

