GHKKPM actress Aishwarya Sharma gets badly injured during her first stunt on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Aishwarya Sharma, the actress known for her role of ‘Pakhi’ in Star Plus’ popular show ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’, has embarked on a thrilling adventure as a participant in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, the adrenaline-pumping reality show.

Currently shooting in Cape Town, South Africa, Aishwarya has unfortunately encountered an injury during her first task on the show.

Aishwarya Sharma shares photos of her bruised arm

Taking to her Instagram story, Aishwarya Sharma bravely shared a picture of her bruised arm, revealing the toll the stunt had taken on her.

Despite the discomfort, she injected a touch of humour by playing the song 'It's My Life' in the background, demonstrating her resilient spirit.

Nevertheless, Aishwarya continues to make the most of her time with her fellow contestants, as she shared a hilarious video alongside Shiv Thakare, a popular face from Bigg Boss 16.

In the video, Aishwarya playfully mimics Alia Bhatt's character from Brahmastra, calling out 'Shiva' to tease Shiv in a light-hearted manner. Ending on a humorous note,

Shiv jokes about needing more female companionship on the set to keep him energized. The amusing video was shared on Shiv's fan page on Twitter, providing glimpses of the camaraderie among the contestants.

While Aishwarya Sharma embraces the challenges and bonds with her co-contestants, she also admits to missing her beloved husband, Neil Bhatt.

Neil bid her a heartfelt farewell at the airport before her departure to Cape Town.

As the journey unfolds, fans eagerly anticipate Aishwarya's performance on the show, awaiting the excitement and thrills she will undoubtedly bring to the screen.