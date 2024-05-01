Video: Anupamaa Actress Rupali Ganguly Joins BJP, Says 'Wanted To Be Part Of The Mahayagya Of Development'

Popular TV actress Rupali Ganguly joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday (May 1) at the party's headquarter in Delhi amid Lok Sabha elections. She announced her entry into politics and joined BJP in the presence of leaders Vinod Tawde and Anil Baluni.

While interacting with media persons, Rupali said, "When I see this 'mahayagya' of development, I feel that I should also take part in this...I need your blessings and support so that whatever I do, I do it right and good."

#WATCH | Actress Rupali Ganguly joins BJP at the party headquarters in Delhi



She says, "...When I see this 'Mahayagya' of development, I feel that I should also take part in this...I need your blessings and support so that whatever I do, I do it right and good...'' pic.twitter.com/x7pT7oq0xB — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2024

#WATCH | Actress Rupali Ganguly joins BJP at the party headquarters in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/CjRafwFd3W — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2024

Rupali had recently shared the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi when she joined him for National Creators Award 2024. Ganguly was one of the jury members along with CBFC chairman Prasoon Joshi. The award ceremony took place on March 11.

After meeting him, she had posted a video on her official Instagram account to praise him.

Sharing her experience of meeting the PM, Rupali had shared, "A day I will not stop reliving in my mind and feel euphoric about !It was the day my dream came true…that of meeting our Honourable PM Shri Narendra Modiji @narendramodi. It was indeed a fan girl moment."

She added, "For 14 years I probably manifested the hour and more that I got to share the stage with him on such a huge platform that he has created for the remarkable digital content creators which shall not only be most coveted in the future but also an award that endorses Modijis vision of a digitally global India."

Rupali has become a household name due to her role in the daily soap Anupamaa. Rising to fame with her portrayal of Monisha in Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, she now boasts a massive following worldwide.

A Bengali by birth, Rupali has garnered praise for her Gujarati accent on Anupamaa. During a recent interview with CNBC, Rupali was asked about the same and she attributed it to PM Modi. Furthermore, she also commended the PM for embracing his Gujarati roots in his speeches. "There are certain words he speaks in Hindi which have a predominant Gujarati accent, and he does not shy away from that. He owns it. The way he holds his roots is what I picked for Anupamaa," the actress had said.