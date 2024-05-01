Inside Video: Rupali Ganguly Dances Her Heart Out, Sings With Husband & Anupamaa Co-Star At Birthday Bash

Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly, who turned a year older on April 5, hosted a late birthday bash for her family members and close friends in Mumbai on Tuesday evening (April 30). The party was attended by the who's who of television industry and several inside pictures and videos from the bash have gone viral on social media platforms.

In one of the videos, Rupali is seen dancing her heart out with her brother and mother. The short clip was first shared by the actress on her official Instagram account and later by her fan pages.

In the video, Rupali is seen grooving to Dus Bahane with her mother Rajini Ganguly and brother Vijay Ganguly.

In another vial video, the actress is heard singing Dhadkan song Dil Ne Ye Kaha Hai Dil Se along with her husband and on-screen ex-husband Sudhanshu Pandey.

#Anupamaa @TheRupali Mam singing has to be the best early morning surprise❤🥰😍

N Sudhanshu ofcourse is a brilliant singer 👏 ❤

Ashwin sir with his Queen 👸 ❤🥰😍 #AshRup #Rupanshu #RupaliGanguly pic.twitter.com/avf31hQa0f — Manisha (@Rupali_Fan4ever) April 30, 2024

For the event, Rupali opted for a blue and golden gown. She cut a cake and was all smiles as she posed for paparazzi. Several celebrities like Sumbul Touqeer, Rajan Shahi, Aamir Ali, Satish Shah, Arjun Bijlani, Delnaaz Irani, Shaeer Sheikh, Rajkumar Santoshi as well as Anupamaa actors graced the birthday bash.

The actress celebrated her birthday last month in Goa with her family members. Rupali is quite active on Instagram and she had treated her fans and followers with pictures and videos from her birthday vacation.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rupali is currently seen playing the lead role in Anupamaa, which has become one of the most loved shows on television. It also dominates the TRP charts week after week.