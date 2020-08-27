VIRUSHKABaby: From Anushka Sharma to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Bollywood actresses who embraced motherhood in their 30s

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma on Thursday announced that she is expecting her first child with cricketer husband Virat Kohli. The couple, who tied the knot in December 2017, took to Twitter to share the news, alongside their picture, showing Anushka's baby bump. "And then, we were three! Arriving January 2021," the 32-year-old actress tweeted.
With this, Anuhska joins the list of other Bollywood actresses who've embraced motherhood in their 30s. Here are a few of them:
Kareena Kapoor Khan
In 2016, Saif and Kareena welcomed their first child, Taimur Ali Khan. Now, the 39-year-old actress and her husband Saif Ali Khan are expecting their second child.
"We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family. Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support," the duo said in a joint statement.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Abhishek and Aishwarya are one of the most adorable couples in the B-town. The two got married in 2007 and are parents to daughter Aaradhya. The 8-year-old was born when the actress was 38.
Kajol
Ajay and Kajol, who tied the knot in 1999, are parents to Nysa and Yug. The couple suffered a miscarriage in 2001 due to ectopic pregnancy. They welcomed baby girl Nysa in 2003, when the actress was 29-years-old. In 2010, they were blessed with a baby boy.
Rani Mukherjee
The 38-year-old actress, who is also one of the most high-profile celebrities in India, is married to Aditya Chopra. The 'Mardaani' actress gave birth to princess Adira in 2015. Sharing the news with her fans, Rani had said, "I would like to thank all my well-wishers and fans; today life has given us God’s greatest gift with Adira. We thank fans our friends and well-wishers for their unconditional support and blessings. With joy we begin this new chapter in our lives."
After the birth of Adira, Rani had taken a pregnancy break from Bollywood.
Madhuri Dixit
The 'Dhak-Dhak' girl and her hubby Dr. Sriram Nene are proud parents of two grown upboys, Arin and Rayaan. She first embraced motherhood at the age of 37 and welcomed her second child when she was 39.
Shilpa Shetty
Shilpa and Raj got married in November 2009 and welcomed their first child together, son Viaan, in May 2012. They became parents to a baby girl in February, 2020. She was born through surrogacy.
