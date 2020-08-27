VIRUSHKABaby: From Anushka Sharma to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Bollywood actresses who embraced motherhood in their 30s

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma on Thursday announced that she is expecting her first child with cricketer husband Virat Kohli. The couple, who tied the knot in December 2017, took to Twitter to share the news, alongside their picture, showing Anushka's baby bump. "And then, we were three! Arriving January 2021," the 32-year-old actress tweeted.

With this, Anuhska joins the list of other Bollywood actresses who've embraced motherhood in their 30s. Here are a few of them:

Kareena Kapoor Khan