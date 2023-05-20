Watch: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan returns from Cannes 2023, Aaradhya Bachchan greets paps with a bright 'namaste'

Aaradhya and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan return from Cannes 2023 | Photo by Varinder Chawla

Bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan returned to Mumbai after yet another successful and stunning appearance at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2023. She was accompanied by her darling daughter Aaradhya Bachchan at the film festival, and as the mother-daughter duo flew back to the bay, they flashed their brightest smile at the shutterbugs.

Unlike the other actresses who have gone to Cannes this year, Aishwarya made an appearance at the gala event on just one day, which was the third day of Cannes 2023. But in just a single day, the actress proved that she was, is, and will always be the queen of Cannes.

As Aishwarya and Aaradhya returned to the city, the latter, who is usually quiet around the paparazzi, greeted them with a bright smile, and it sure did make the day of the photographers.

Aishwarya, Aaradhya return from Cannes 2023

Aishwarya and Aaradhya landed in the city in the wee hours of Saturday, but even after a hectic schedule, the two looked fresh like daisies when they stepped out of the airport.

After putting her best foot forward at Cannes 2023, Aishwarya was seen donning a comfy oversized shirt and black pants as she arrived in the city. Aaradhya too was at her casual best in a simple black top and jeans.

While the two smiled for the excited paps as they made their way to their car, Aaradhya even greeted everyone with a sweet 'namaste' with folded hands.

Aishwarya made heads turn on the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival as she walked down wearing a dramatic silver hooded gown with a giant black bow. Just when people thought they had seen all the fashionable shades of the diva, she left everyone with gaping mouths as she pulled off the unconventional look.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Aaradhya's Cannes experience

During an interaction with Film Companion at the Cannes 2023, Aishwarya mentioned how the film festival is a familiar place for her daughter Aaradhya.

While Aishwarya has been attending the film festival since 2002, Aaradhya too has been accompanying her mother from a very young age. "She knows everybody here. It's really about reuniting with friends coming back to Cannes. She's a lot like me in that sense that we're people's people so it begins with that," the doting mommy said.

Aishwarya added that she is happy Aaradhya has the respect and recognition for global cinema and that her teenage daughter very well understands that it's a film festival at the end of the day. "I am sure it's all getting soaked in," she said.