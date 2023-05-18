Cannes 2023: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stuns in shimmery green outfit, transparent block heels; see PHOTO

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's first look from 76th Cannes Film Festival is out. Several photos of Aishwarya with film critic Anupama Chopra have been doing the rounds on social media. Earlier this week, Aishwarya was spotted at Mumbai airport as she was about to jet off for Cannes with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

Aishwarya Rai's FIRST look from Cannes out

In the first photos from the film festival, Aishwarya is seen wearing a shimmery cape dress made of emerald green sequins from Valentino. She completed her look with enormous transparent block heels.

She kept her hair straight and opted for a light lip colour and sleek eyeliner. her pictures have been shared by several fan pages on social media platforms. Take a look:

Soon after the photos were surfaced online, netizens praised the actress and called her "Cannes Diva" and "Queen."

Aishwarya has been a regular attendee at the Cannes Film Festival over the years. She has often graced the red carpet at Cannes with her elegant style and fashion choices.

She has also featured as a jury member at the fest.

Besides Aishwarya, Sara Ali Khan, Manushi Chhillar, Mrunal Thakur, Urvashi Rautela and Vijay Varma have also made their appearances at the film festival.

Aishwarya's work front

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan-2 alongside Trisha, Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Sobhita Dhulipala and Aishwarya Lekshmi. The film released last month and has emerged as a hit at the box office.