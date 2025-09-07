Adivi Sesh Reacts To Deepika Padukone's 8-Hour Work Demand Amid Sandeep Reddy Vanga Spirit Controversy: 'Yeh 9 To 5 Ka Kaam Nahi Hai'

Photo Via Instagram

Telugu actor Adivi Sesh shared his opinion on actress Deepika Padukone's reported demand for an 8-hour workday, which allegedly led to her exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit after the director refused to meet her terms. Amid the ongoing debate, he said that what truly matters is the agreement between a filmmaker and their actors, stating that there is no fixed rule per se.

Adivi Sesh On Deepika Padukone's 8-Hour Shift Demand

He told Pinkvilla, "As far as I am concerned, I think it's entirely based on the agreement between the filmmaker and the actor. Practically, it will not work if they have to shoot. If 20 more days get added to the schedule and the budget is not there, how do they accommodate it? I think whatever it should be, it should be agreed upon beforehand. Motherhood or otherwise."

"What is agreed upon between a filmmaker and his actors is the only thing that matters. There is no rule per se. Kyuki film 12 ghante banate hai, 18 ghante banate, 6 ghante banate, marzi. Oversimplify kar rahe hai agar bol rahe hai ki 8 ghante, 6 ghante. Yeh 9 to 5 ka kaam nahi hai," he added.

Adivi Sesh Recalls Managing Shoots With 'Busy' Vennela Kishore

Further, Adivi shared his experience, recalling how he had worked with busy character artist Vennela Kishore, who was available for only three hours a day throughout an entire week, adding, "He is like the Johnny Lever of South India, so he was extremely busy. We had to make do with it."

After Deepika's exit from Spirit, she joined Atlee's Telugu film alongside Allu Arjun. This film marks her second collaboration with Atlee, following their previous work on the 2023 hit Jawan, which featured Shah Rukh Khan in the lead.

Adivi Sesh Work Front

The actor will next be seen in Shaneil Deo's Dacoit, co-starring Mrunal Thakur in the lead and Anurag Kashyap. Earlier, Shruti Haasan had been roped in as the female lead but was later replaced by Mrunal.

The film is set to release in 2026.

Next, he has G2 with Emraan Hashmi.