Watch: Urvashi Rautela gets mistaken for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes Film Festival, here's what happened next

Urvashi Rautela was mistaken for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at the red carpet of Cannes Film Festival by the French paparazzi present there. While Urvashi made her second red carpet appearance on May 17, Aishwarya is expected to walk the Cannes 2023 red carpet soon.

Several videos of Urvashi wearing an orange layered floor-sweeping gown at the screening of the film 'Kaibutsu' have gone viral on social media platforms.

Urvashi gets mistaken for Aishwarya at Cannes

As the actress greeted people and blew kisses, someone paps from the crowd shouted 'Aishwarya' and Urvashi turned around and smiled during the prestigious event.

A fan of Aishwarya shared the video on Twitter featuring Urvashi and captioned it, "Aishwarya's popularity will always be unmatched. Every Indian girl at global events is called Aishwarya..."

"Why is she nodding her head as if she is aishwarya," another Twitter user commented.

Soon after the video went viral, a section of social media users also trolled Urvashi for 'copying' Aishwarya.

A user wrote, "Hands on waist, blowing kisses to media, heart hands. She (Urvashi) seems to be following Aishwarya religiously."

When Alia Bhatt was mistaken for Aishwarya Rai

Actress Alia Bhatt made her Met Gala debut this year. During the event, paparazzi called out Alia to look at their cameras, but addressing her as Aishwarya.

"Aishwarya, this way", they were heard saying. However, Alia maintained her composure and posed beautifully for the photographers, who got her some of the best pictures from the gala evening.

Aishwarya at Cannes 2023

The Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam actress is expected to walk the Cannes 2023 red carpet soon. She recently left for France with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

This year, Indian celebs who will attend Cannes are Anushka Sharma, Sara Ali Khan, Manushi Chhillar, Mrunal Thakur, Vijay Varma, Dolly Singh among others.