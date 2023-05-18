Sakshi Pradhan has THIS to say about her Cannes debut: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor went to support their make-up brand, but I...

Sakshi Pradhan at the Cannes Film Festival | Pic: Instagram/itsmesakshii

Sakshi Pradhan is debuting as a female lead in the Hollywood film MR–9. The film, which is a spy thriller based on the novel Masud Rana: Dhongsho Pahar, is directed by Asif Akbar. Sakshi plays the secret agent from TLF (Tripura Liberation Front). The actress is currently in Cannes (France) to attend the trailer launch of her debut Hollywood, which will take place on 19 May. The Free Press Journal caught up with her for an exclusive chat.

When asked if she finds a change in the support of Bollywood filmmakers after bagging a Hollywood film, Sakshi says, “Now, I have done an international film so people are supporting me. I am happy that now they see the potential in me. It’s simple, if people see talent in you, they will support you. Also, yeh baat bhi sahi hai sabhi udte ghode ko salam karte hai… I’m the flying horse right now. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor (Ahuja) ma’am went to support their make-up brand, but I am going for the launch of the trailer of my debut Hollywood film MR–9.”

The actress will be seen in an action avatar in the film. Opening up about her role, she says, “I am doing a full on action film. I’m a body combat trainer. I am flexible, so I could do action in a split of seconds. I’m a very good dancer and I know horse riding. I resonated with this character Devi.”

Sakshi is playing the lead role in her first Hollywood film. When asked how does it feel, she explains, “I am privileged, the gratitude I feel is great. I thank God that I got this film and with this any more great opportunities may knock at my door.”

When asked about her cos-stars Michael Jai White and Frank Grillo, she gushes, “Superstars like Michael and Frank even though they have that starry thing in them, they made me so comfortable. I made sure that I knew my lines and tried to perform to the best of my acting abilities. I was a girl of a different colour from a different country. They loved me a lot.”

Sakshi believes OTT opened up Hollywood vistas for her. “I am more of an OTT actor. I have done 14 shows on OTT. I thus consider myself an OTT star. Definitely, OTT must have opened these doors to Hollywood for me. The casting director Monica stood for me and I fit the character to the T,” she avers.

Sakshi recalls her journey. “I am an outsider from Delhi. My initial days were crazy especially during Splitsvilla, people would come and kiss my photos. I would feel I have turned into a star. After two years I understood that my struggle has just begun. I was all over the place struggling, giving auditions and networking. I had to experience everything on my own without any guidance. It was a tough journey,” she concludes.