Sakshi Pradhan is the latest Indian artist to break into the Hollywood scene, following in the footsteps of Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, and Alia Bhatt

New Delhi (India), May 13: Sakshi, who has made a name for herself in the world of web series in Indian cinema, has landed her first Hollywood project, and the trailer is set to premiere at none other than the prestigious Cannes film festival. It’s an incredible achievement for Sakshi to represent India on a global platform alongside some of the biggest names in the industry like Frank Grillo and Michael Jai White.

The film, MR-9, is an action-packed spy thriller based on the novel Masood Rana, shot in Las Vegas. Sakshi takes on the lead role of “Devi,” a secret agent from TLF (Tirupura liberation front).

She talks about her Hollywood journey and adds, “My journey to Hollywood stardom is nothing short of a fairytale. My passion for social media caught the eye of the casting director, Monica C, based in California. She recommended me to the American director, Asif Akbar, who approached me for this thrilling project. Monica had been keeping an eye on my work on Instagram before offering me the lead role, perfectly tailored for my persona, which is of a spy agent”.

At first, Sakshi couldn’t believe her luck and thought the offer was too good to be true. But within fifteen days, she went from being a social media personality to a leading Hollywood lady. She says, “The journey for acting in a Hollywood movie was outstanding. I manifest for many such projects where I can showcase my versatility”.

The excitement is palpable as Sakshi prepares to make her way to Cannes in mid-May. Her family, friends, and fans are all rooting for her as she gets ready to rub shoulders with some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry in India and Globally. With her preparation in full swing, Sakshi is prepared to take on the world, display her talent, and make her mark nationally and internationally. We can’t wait to see what the future holds for this rising star!

