Mother's Day 2023: Shama Sikander, Ssudeep Sahir, Sakshi Pradhan, Megha Chakraborty, Mugdha Veira Godse spill the beans on how they plan to celebrate

Shama Sikander | Pic: Instagram/shamasikander

Shama Sikander

Shama Sikander with her mother Gulshan Sikander | Pic: Instagram/shamasikander

“I come from a small town so we never heard the words ‘Mother’s Day’. When I shifted to Mumbai and started making money here all these things became more known to me. The first time I took her out specifically on Mother’s Day was when I first made my first big money and I wanted to buy her a lot of gold. My mom had gold which she had to let go of because we were going through a very bad time. I bought her gold bangles which she wanted and I felt very happy and proud that I was able to do that. I keep giving her whatever she wants. Every day is Mother’s Day for me, her demand is my command! No matter how much I do, I can never repay what she has done. It’s not even about repaying her, it's more about valuing her presence in my life, her sacrifices. I feel extremely lucky that I can see her smile and laugh and hug her whenever I want. ”

Mugdha Veira Godse

Mugdha Veira Godse with her mother Savita Hari Godse | Pic: Instagram/mugdhagodse

“Mother’s Day for me is not only today, it’s every day for me. I cherish my mother everyday. Mothers are always there for us. However old we become, we need our mom, her blessings, help and advice. We aren’t doing anything special this time as she’s in Pune and I’m in Mumbai, but whenever I meet her, we spend good time together. We love having chai together so we make tea and that’s our conversation time. We go shopping whenever we are together. It’s a day to celebrate our mother’s efforts for us. I surprise my mother anytime with anything, sometimes I just send flowers. I love her and appreciate her and I want to thank her for everything each time. I will send her flowers and a special message.”

Sakshi Pradhan

Sakshi Pradhan with her mom Padmini Pradhan | Pic: Instagram/itsmesakshii

“Mom, you are my rock, my confidante, and my best friend. I want to express my gratitude to my mom who has always been there for me, no matter what, for always believing in me, and for teaching me what it means to be strong and kind. I love you more than words can express, and I am so grateful to have you as my mother. Unfortunately, she is unwell this year, and I kindly ask for your blessings and well wishes for her speedy recovery and healing. Mom, you are the strongest person I know, and your resilience in the face of adversity inspires me every day. Thank you for being my everything. Happy Mother’s Day, and I love you more than words can express.”

Ssudeep Sahir

Ssudeep Sahir with his mother Geeta Bhoan | Pic: Instagram/ssudeepsahir

“She’s always been my biggest supporter. In fact, before entering into this field while I was working for an airline in Delhi, she was the one who was most supportive of me quitting my job and also pushed me to move to Mumbai and pursue my career in acting. She told me, ‘You’ll never know if you don’t go’. The best that any child could do is respect their parents and keep them happy. I hope to give her a comfortable, happy life and most importantly since my parents live in Delhi, I would hope to see them more and spend more time with them.”

Megha Chakraborty

Megha Chakraborty with her mom Tultl Chakroborty | Pic: Instagram/tultlchakroborty

“What can I say about my mother? The more I say, the less it is. But I would share a fondest memory that I remember. During the winters, my mother would wake up and cook tiffin for all of us, and then she would wake me up and put her warm slippers for me before I put my feet on the ground. She used to place her feet on the cold floor and put me in her warm slippers so I wouldn't get jolts in the morning. I used to experience mornings like these when I was a kid. Now I have to do everything myself. Also, I remember when we used to travel in the summers when we didn’t have AC, she would place a moist towel in the window to catch chilly air. So mothers are jugaadu (laughs). They have answers for everything. They are engineers, physicians, and everything else. They’re really precious not only to me, but I’m sure to everyone else as well. And not only my mom is special to me, but my friends’ moms as well. There’s no comparison of their love.”