Vivek Agnihotri takes a dig at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 'uncomfortable' Cannes look, issues clarification later

Bollywood filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri reacted to actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Cannes look on Friday. The actress made heads turns as she walked the Cannes red carpet in a shimmery outfit.

A regular at the iconic festival, Aishwarya wore a lightweight detailed gown with a signature cinched corset and an embellished hood. Several photos and videos of the actress have surfaced on social media.

Vivek Agnihotri REACTS to Aishwarya Rai's Cannes look

While fans were in awe of her look, Vivek shared a photo of Aishwarya on his official Twitter account and wrote, "Have you guys heard of a term called ‘Costume Slaves’. They are mostly girls (a suited man in this case). You can see them now in India too with almost every female celeb. Why are we becoming so stupid and oppressive just for such uncomfortable fashion?"

Vivek Agnihotri issues clarification

Soon after Vivek shared the tweet, he was brutally slammed by netizens. He later clarified that his tweet has nothing to do with the actress.

In a follow-up tweet, he wrote, "My comment has nothing to do with ARB. It’s only about the weird concept of ‘costume slavery’. And ARB is not responsible for it. She is just a model/fashion ambassador."

Netizens REACT to the filmmaker's tweet

A user commented, "Sir the man holding ARB's train is perhaps an employee of the Festival. He had nothing to do with the atrocious dress."

"This guy must be paid for this? And the job is not hazardous. If their is a slavery it is manual scavenging where people are forced to enter septic tanks, gutters and sewers risking their lives and dying the most wretched deaths," another user commented.

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes 2023

Aishwarya attended the premiere of Hollywood veteran Harrison Ford's fifth "Indiana Jones" movie "The Dial of Destiny" on Thursday.

According to the label's official Instagram page, the outfit is a part of the Cannes Capsule Collection.

Aishwarya, who has been attending the Cannes Film Festival for the past many years, arrived at the French Riviera with daughter Aradhaya Bachchan earlier this week.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor was most recently seen in filmmaker Mani Ratnam's two-part epic "Ponniyin Selvan."