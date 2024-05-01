Only Aamir Khan & Naseeruddin Shah Knew India-Pakistan Angle In Sarfarosh, Director Reveals He Lied To Sonali Bendre - Here's Why

Aamir Khan, Naseeruddin Shah and Sonali Bendre's Sarfarosh completed 25 years of its release on April 30. On the special occasion, director John Matthew Matthan said in an interview that they are planning to come up with the film's sequel.

In the film, Aamir essayed the role of ACP Ajay Singh Rathod who was determined to eliminate cross-border terrorism and smuggling. It follows him investigating a series of bomb blasts in Mumbai, which leads him to the mastermind behind these attacks, a Pakistani terrorist named Gulfam Hassan, played by Naseeruddin. He faces challenges and risks, including personal sacrifices, to bring Gulfam Hassan to justice.

Sarfarosh had released in theatres at the time of the Kargil conflict when tensions between India and Pakistan were very high.

Amid reports of the film's sequel, the director's old interview has gone viral in which he shared some interesting and unknown facts about the film. A few years back, Matthan had revealed that only Aamir and Naseeruddin knew about the India-Pakistan angle in Sarfarosh.

When Matthan lied to Sonali about Sarfarosh plot

"I did not share the story of ‘Sarfarosh’ with everyone, only Aamir and Naseeruddin knew about it. I was very scared to take the neighbour’s name because no one had shown Pakistan in that light before that. And it was part of censor board’s thing that you should not take name of the neighbouring country. So, most of the people acted in the film without knowing the story," the director had told PTI.

He added, "When I narrated the story to Sonali, she asked me what is Naseeruddin Shah doing in the film? And I just told her he is playing the role of a ghazal singer and it is a supportive role."

Sarfarosh released in 1999 and it made headlines for its intense action sequences, gripping storyline and memorable performances, particularly by Aamir and Naseeruddin. The action-thriller also starred Vallabh Vyas, Mukesh Rishi, Dinesh Kaushik, Makrand Deshpande, Manoj Joshi, Govind Namdev, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Surekha Sikri and others.