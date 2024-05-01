Anushka Sharma-Inspired Summer Looks To Upgrade Your Wardrobe For The Season

By: Rahul M | May 01, 2024
One of the finest actors in Bollywood, Anushka Sharma, turned 36 on May 1. On the occasion of her birthday, here are some summer fashion inspirations from the actor to upgrade your wardrobe.
All images from Instagram | Anushka Sharma
The hues of yellow are perfect for summer. This yellow off-shoulder top is a must-have piece in your wardrobe for the hot season.
The mother of two effortlessly balances the basic yet chic style. Go chic and stylish like the actor by adding beautiful cord-sets to your wardrobe.
We all love beach days in hot weather. The orange Terracotta Lurex cover-up is the best piece to add for your beach days.
You can never go wrong with the basics in summer. The heat wave makes it difficult to survive, and to beat the heat, add some comfortable and stylish shirts into your closet.
Summer is the best time to explore different patterns and designer dresses. From long dresses to short ones, add a few for your vacation.
A basic tee and shorts are your best friend for the summer season. Style your look like the birthday girl by adding shoes, glasses and hoops. This look is comfortable and stylish. You can opt for such outfits for your day outs.
