Inside Photos From Rupali Ganguly's Fun-Filled Birthday Bash

By: Sachin T | May 01, 2024
Popular television actress Rupali Ganguly hosted a late birthday bash for her industry friends and family members in Mumbai on April 30
Several inside photos and videos from the intimate bash have surfaced on social media platforms
Rupali looked beautiful in a golden and blue Indo-western gown
Soon after she arrived at the venue, paps surprised her with a birthday cake
Ria
The bash was attended by Rupali's Anupamaa co-stars including Sudhanshu Pandey, Nidhi Shah, Vaquar Shaikh and others
The actress' adorable pictures with her family members have also gone viral. She enjoyed the party to the fullest and posed with the guests
Rupali's husband Ashwin Verma was seen planting a sweet kiss on her cheek
Television actor and host Arjun Bijlani also attended the bash. He took to his official Instagram account to share a picture with Rupali and extend birthday wishes to her
At the bash, Rupali reunited with her Sarabhai vs Sarabhai co-star Satish Shah. They shared a warm hug as they greeted each other
Rupali and Vaquar twinned in black outfits
Rupali turned 47 on April 5. She had celebrated her birthday in Goa with her family members
