Inside Photos From Rupali Ganguly's Fun-Filled Birthday Bash

By: Sachin T | May 01, 2024

Popular television actress Rupali Ganguly hosted a late birthday bash for her industry friends and family members in Mumbai on April 30

Several inside photos and videos from the intimate bash have surfaced on social media platforms

Rupali looked beautiful in a golden and blue Indo-western gown

Soon after she arrived at the venue, paps surprised her with a birthday cake

The bash was attended by Rupali's Anupamaa co-stars including Sudhanshu Pandey, Nidhi Shah, Vaquar Shaikh and others

The actress' adorable pictures with her family members have also gone viral. She enjoyed the party to the fullest and posed with the guests

Rupali's husband Ashwin Verma was seen planting a sweet kiss on her cheek

Television actor and host Arjun Bijlani also attended the bash. He took to his official Instagram account to share a picture with Rupali and extend birthday wishes to her

At the bash, Rupali reunited with her Sarabhai vs Sarabhai co-star Satish Shah. They shared a warm hug as they greeted each other

Rupali and Vaquar twinned in black outfits

Rupali turned 47 on April 5. She had celebrated her birthday in Goa with her family members

