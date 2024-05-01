 Aditi Rao Hydari Reveals Sanjay Leela Bhansali Kept Her Hungry For A Scene In Heeramandi: 'Aaj Khana Mat'
Aditi Rao Hydari Reveals Sanjay Leela Bhansali Kept Her Hungry For A Scene In Heeramandi: 'Aaj Khana Mat'

Aditi Rao Hydari plays the role of Bibbojaan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's series, Heeramandi.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, May 01, 2024, 11:50 AM IST
article-image

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's much-awaited series, Heeramandi, is set to debut today, May 1, on Netflix. In a recent reveal, Aditi Rao Hydari shared that Bhansali kept her hungry during one of the shooting days on the sets of Heeramandi.

Talking to Rediff, Aditi said, "People perceive actors in a particular way. They may be like, Oh, if you blow, she'll just fly away. She's so delicate! But for him, there's more to a person than that. One day, he kept me hungry because I had to do a scene which was full of fire. He said, 'Aaj khana mat khana', and that helped me get that simmering sense of injustice.”

Aditi said that Bhansali is very passionate and also very knowledgeable as he has a true love for every art form that goes into making cinema. "I find it very infectious. I would say that whatever one comes within one's blood when you walk on to a Sanjay Leela Bhansali set, it is complete surrender. You have to become a sponge," she added.

In the series, Aditi plays the role of Bibbojaan, one of the courtesans of Diamond Bazaar.

Heeramandi also features Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal and Sanjeeda Sheikh alongside Fardeen Khan, Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman and Taha Shah Badussha.

The series will feature eight episodes.

