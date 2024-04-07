Newly Engaged Siddharth Says Was Worried If Aditi Rao Hydari Would Say 'Yes' To His Proposal, Spills Wedding Details

Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari have been making headlines ever since they announced their engagement in March 2024. In a new interview, the Rang De Basanti actor spilled the details about his engagement and said that it was a private affair and not a secret one.

At the Galatta Golden Stars event, Siddharth said, “These questions on how long it took (for her to say yes) shouldn’t be asked. The end result must be either yes or no, pass or fail. I was worried whether it would be a yes, luckily I passed."

When asked about his wedding date, he said that it will depend on the elders of the family, as it is not like a shooting date but, in fact, a date of a lifetime.

It was stated that Siddharth and Aditi got engaged in 'secret', reacting to this, he added, Many told me we had done this (get engaged) in secret. There’s a big difference between doing something privately with family and in secret. The ones whom we didn’t invite think it’s a secret, but the ones who were there know it was private."

Sharing the engagement news on Instagram, Aditi and Siddharth were seen flaunting their rings. "She Said YES! ❤️E. N. G. A. G. E. D 💫," he wrote.

The duo have been in a relationship since 2021.