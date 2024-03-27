 What Is The Age Gap Between Newlyweds Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth?
What Is The Age Gap Between Newlyweds Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth?

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth have been in a relationship since 2021.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, March 27, 2024, 07:26 PM IST
article-image

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth, who have been in a relationship since 2021, reportedly tied the knot on March 27, 2024, at Sri Ranganayakaswamy Temple in Telangana, according to a report in a Great Andhra. However, neither of the actors have confirmed the reports of their wedding yet.

The duo's wedding took place as per Hindu rituals, which were performed by priests from Tamil Nadu, keeping in mind the Rang De Basanti actor's roots.

Aditi and Siddharth first met while filming for the 2021 Telugu film Maha Samudram. Their dating life came into the spotlight in 2023 when they danced to Tum Tum  from the Tamil film Enemy in a viral reel.

Aditi was born on October 28, 1986, in Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh, and at present, she is 37 years old. Siddarth, on the other hand, was born on April 17, 1979, in Chennai. The couple has an age difference of 7 years.

Previously, Aditi was married to Satyadeep Mishra, who is now married to fashion designer Masaba Gupta. This also marks Siddharth's second marriage, as he was earlier married to Meghna Narayan; the duo got divorced in 2007.

On the work front, Aditi has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Netflix drama series Heeramandi in the pipeline. Siddharth also has Indian 2 with Kamal Haasan in the lead.

