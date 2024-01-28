 Aditi Rao Hydari Blushes As Paps Ask Her To Pose With Boyfriend Siddharth; Watch Video
Aditi Rao Hydari was all smiles as she called the Rang De Basanti actor to pose with her

Sachin TUpdated: Sunday, January 28, 2024, 01:27 PM IST
Actress Aditi Rao Hydari and her rumoured boyfriend, actor Siddharth, came together to party post Jonas Brothers' Lollapalooza concert in Mumbai. Natasha Poonawalla hosted a bash at her residence which was attended by several Bollywood celebrities. Aditi and Siddharth arrived at the party together as posed for paparazzi. Several pictures and videos of the couple have surfaced on social media.

In one of the now-viral videos, Aditi is seen blushing after paps asked her to pose for them with Siddharth. "Aditi ji ek couple photo," the photographers are heard saying in the video.

She was all smiles as she called the Rang De Basanti actor. Actor Ishaan Khatter, who was also present there, also posed with the couple. Take a look at the viral video here:

Aditi and Siddharth have remained tight-lipped about their relationship, however, their PDA on social media has an altogether different story to tell.

They often share adorable pictures with each other and even drop comments under each other's posts.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aditi is all set to star in the Indo-UK co-production 'Lioness'. 'Lioness', the official Indo-UK co-production being made under the bilateral treaty signed by the two countries in 2008, was announced at the India Pavilion (managed by FICCI under the aegis of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting) at the Cannes Film Festival.

The film inspired by the research of Peter Bance, the historian who discovered the story of Princess Sophia Duleep, is the story of two British Punjabi women living in the UK, a century apart. Peter is also one of the executive producers of the film. Aditi also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi' in her kitty.

