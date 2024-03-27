Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth Marry In Hush-Hush Ceremony In Telangana Temple: Report

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth are officially married! Reportedly, the couple tied the knot in a hush-hush ceremony at Sri Ranganayaka Swamy Temple, Srirangapuram temple in Telangana, according to a report in a Great Andhra.

The couple is yet to make an official announcement about the wedding.

Read Also Aditi Rao Hydari Blushes As Paps Ask Her To Pose With Boyfriend Siddharth; Watch Video

Aditi and Siddharth's wedding ceremonies were conducted by priests from Tamil Nadu, keeping in mind the Rang De Basanti actor's roots.

The report further stated Aditi and Siddharth were in a live-in relationship for several years before they decided to tie the knot.

Read Also Did Siddharth Confirm His Relationship With Rumoured Girlfriend Aditi Rao Hydari? Watch Video

The couple worked together for the 2021 film, Maha Samudram, and it is from love blossomed between the two.

Meanwhile, this is Aditi's second marriage. She was earlier married to Satyadeep Mishra but they separated in 2013. Siddharth was also married to Meghna in November 2003; they divorced in January 2007.

On the work front, Aditi will be seen next in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web series Heeramandi, which also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Manisha Koirala, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Sharmin Sehgal. It is all set to premiere on Netflix.

Siddharth, on the other hand, was last seen in Chithha, which was released in 2023 and was declared as a success at the box office.

Next, the actor has Indian 2 with Kamal Haasan in the lead.