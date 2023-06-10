 Did Siddharth Confirm His Relationship With Rumoured Girlfriend Aditi Rao Hydari? Watch Video
A video is doing the rounds in which the Rang De Basanti actor indirectly hints that he is dating Aditi

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, June 10, 2023, 05:31 PM IST
article-image

Actor Siddharth, who is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming film Takkar, recently appeared as a celebrity guest on a reality show where he reacted to his dating rumours with actress Aditi Rao Hydari and almost confirmed their relationship.

A video is doing the rounds on social media platforms in which the Rang De Basanti actor indirectly hinted that he is indeed dating Aditi.

article-image

In the clip, the anchor asks him if there is anyone in his life with whom he wants to sing with forever. To this, the actor replied, "In our village, they say Aditi Deva Bhava."

Siddharth's reply left everyone surprised as nobody expected this from the actor. Check out the video here:

This video is currently going viral on social media and fans can't keep calm. Although, this is the first Siddharth reacted to the dating rumours, Aditi has often given enough hints.

The clip was shared by fans on social media platforms. Soon after the clip went viral, they expressed their excitement by dropping red heart emojis.

Aditi and Siddharth's relationship rumours

Reportedly, the duo met on the sets of their film Maha Samundram in 2021 and started dating. Not just that, they were also seen together at the wedding of actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa in Chandigarh. The rumoured couple is also often spotted together outside cafes and restaurants in Mumbai.

A couple of days back, they were spotted together at Mumbai airport before heading for a getaway to an undisclosed location.

For those unversed, at the age of 21, Aditi was previously married to Satyadeep Mishra, a former Indian lawyer and actor. However, they called it quits.

article-image
