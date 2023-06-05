Rumoured lovebirds Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth are all smiles on their Rajasthan vacay

Rumoured lovebirds Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth are all smiles on their vacay in Rajasthan |

Last week, rumoured actor-couple Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth were spotted at the Mumbai airport as they jetted off for a vacay together. It is now revealed that the duo are in Rajasthan and also paid a visit to actor-turned-politician Bina Kak. Bina took to Instagram and shared adorable pictures with them.

Bina wrote, "Happiest when the children visit me at home.". Aditi and Siddharth were all smiles as they posed with Bina in a bunch of pictures.

Recently, Siddharth, during a media interaction in Hyderabad while promoting his upcoming film 'Takkar', gave a befitting reply to a journalist and film distributor who asked him about his love life.

The actor was asked if he has ever introspected why his on-screen love stories are always a success, but his off-screen ones are not. Despite the insensitive question, Siddharth maintained his calm and told the journalist that if he was so invested in his personal life, he can enlighten him in private.

"I’ve never thought about this even once, not even in my dreams. Even when I see my face in the mirror. But since you are really concerned about my love life, both of us can talk about it in private. Others have nothing to do with it, and it has nothing to do with the Takkar movie as well," the actor said.

Reportedly, Aditi and Siddharth met on the sets of their film ‘Maha Samundram’ in 2021 and started dating. Not just that, they were also seen together at the wedding of actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa in Chandigarh.

For those unversed, at the age of 21, Aditi was previously married to Satyadeep Mishra, a former Indian lawyer and actor. However, they called it quits.