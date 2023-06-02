Watch: Aditi Rao Hydari REACTS when paparazzi ask her to pose with rumoured boyfriend Siddharth | Photo via Instagram

Actress Aditi Rao Hydari, who has been basking in the success of her web series ‘Jubilee’, was spotted at the Mumbai airport with rumoured boyfriend and actor Siddharth on Friday. The two were photographed by the paparazzi as Siddharth wheeled their bags and Aditi followed hinting that they were heading for a getaway to an undisclosed location.

While Siddharth went about sans posing, the paparazzi requested Aditi for pictures. However, when one of the shutterbugs asked her to pose with Siddharth she politely replied, “not possible.”

Recently, Siddharth, during a media interaction in Hyderabad while promoting his upcoming film 'Takkar', gave a befitting reply to a journalist and film distributor who asked him about his love life.

The actor was asked if he has ever introspected why his on-screen love stories are always a success, but his off-screen ones are not. Despite the insensitive question, Siddharth maintained his calm and told the journalist that if he was so invested in his personal life, he can enlighten him in private.

"I’ve never thought about this even once, not even in my dreams. Even when I see my face in the mirror. But since you are really concerned about my love life, both of us can talk about it in private. Others have nothing to do with it, and it has nothing to do with the Takkar movie as well," the actor said.

Reportedly, Aditi and Siddharth met on the sets of their film ‘Maha Samundram’ in 2021 and started dating. Not just that, they were also seen together at the wedding of actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa in Chandigarh.

For those unversed, at the age of 21, Aditi was previously married to Satyadeep Mishra, a former Indian lawyer and actor. However, they called it quits.