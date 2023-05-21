Aditi Rao Hydari is ‘tight-lipped’ about her dating rumours with Siddharth, doesn’t want to catch an evil eye

Actress Aditi Rao Hydari has once again taken the entertainment world by storm. While her extraordinary performance in the web series ‘Jubilee’ has been the talk of the town, it's her alleged romantic involvement with actor Siddharth that has been creating a buzz among avid fans.

The rumoured lovebirds have been frequently spotted together at various events and have even been seen enjoying intimate dates, igniting speculation about the nature of their relationship. Though neither of them has publicly confirmed their bond, Aditi recently offered a charming response to these persistent rumors.

At a recent press interaction, Aditi exuded a delightful aura as she addressed the swirling gossip surrounding her alleged relationship with Siddharth.

During the event, an inquisitive journalist couldn't resist asking her about her rumoured beau.

Here's how Aditi reacted to the query

In response, the talented actress blushed, her cheeks turning a rosy hue, and playfully crossed her hands in front of her, symbolizing her desire to shield their romance from the prying eyes of the world.

She further sealed her lips in a zipped gesture, indicating she doesn't want to catch their hidden love -- an evil eye. These endearing gestures leave little doubt that something truly special is brewing between these two enchanting individuals.

The rumours about Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth's romance have been swirling around since last year, keeping the media abuzz with speculation.

It all started on the sets of Maha Samudram

According to reliable sources, their affectionate journey began on the sets of their film ‘Maha Samudram’, where their undeniable chemistry and shared passion for their craft blossomed into something more profound.

Since then, their bond has only grown stronger, and they have become inseparable, often cherishing quality time together.

Additionally, they have expressed their adoration for one another on their respective social media platforms, celebrating birthdays and other special occasions with heartfelt messages and affectionate gestures.

It seems that Aditi and Siddharth's affectionate escapades extend beyond the private realm, as they have been spotted together in various public outings.

Their lunch dates, joint salon sessions, and appearances at notable events like AR Rahman's daughter's reception, Mani Ratnam's PS1 event in Chennai, and Sharwanand's engagement have undoubtedly fueled the speculations surrounding their relationship.

The couple's penchant for attending public gatherings side by side has only amplified the curiosity and fascination among their fans.

Aditi Rao Hydari's professional front

While Aditi Rao Hydari's personal life has been under the spotlight, her professional endeavors continue to flourish. Her recent releases, including ‘Taj: Divided by Blood’ and the aforementioned ‘Jubilee’, have garnered immense praise from both audiences and critics alike.

Looking ahead, Aditi has an exciting project lined up in her repertoire. She is all set to grace the silver screen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's highly anticipated film, ‘Heeramandi’

