Sidharth celebrates alongside Aditi Rao Hydari at Taj: Divided by Blood Success Party

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 20, 2023

The team of 'Taj: Divided by Blood' celebrated the success of the famous web series at a leading club in Mumbai. More pics ahead

Varinder Chawla

Aditi Rao Hydari plays Anarkali in the show

Varinder Chawla

Sidharth turned a year older on April 17

Varinder Chawla

The success party was graced by the presence of Dharmendra, who plays Shaikh Salim Chisti

Varinder Chawla

Aashim Gulati plays the role of Salim

Varinder Chawla

Taaha Shah plays the role of Murad

Varinder Chawla

The series has been directed by Ron Scalpello, Ajay Singh, Vibhu Puri and Prashant Singh

Varinder Chawla

The series can be viewed on Zee 5

