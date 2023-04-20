Sidharth celebrates alongside Aditi Rao Hydari at Taj: Divided by Blood Success Party

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 20, 2023
The team of 'Taj: Divided by Blood' celebrated the success of the famous web series at a leading club in Mumbai. More pics ahead
Varinder Chawla
Aditi Rao Hydari plays Anarkali in the show
Sidharth turned a year older on April 17
The success party was graced by the presence of Dharmendra, who plays Shaikh Salim Chisti
Aashim Gulati plays the role of Salim
Taaha Shah plays the role of Murad
The series has been directed by Ron Scalpello, Ajay Singh, Vibhu Puri and Prashant Singh
The series can be viewed on Zee 5
