Taj Divided by Blood 2: Here's what Aashim Gulati, Aditi Rao Hydari and Taha Shah Badussha reveal about it

The team of Taj: Divided by Blood celebrated its success by throwing a party on April 19. The Free Press Journal was also present at the bash.

The show began streaming on ZEE5 from March 3. Directed by Ron Scalpello, it stars Dharmendra, Naseeruddin Shah, Aashim Gulati, Taha Shah Badussha and Aditi Rao Hydari in pivotal roles.

Recently, the makers announced that season 2 of the show will come out soon. Aashim, who plays Salim in the show, has received a lot of love for his portrayal. He is excited for the show’s next season. “It’s been quite a journey. I am overwhelmed. I am happy about one thing that for the longest time, I was talked about looking a certain way but for the first time, I am appreciated for my performance and I am very grateful for that. For Salim, season 2 would be bigger and better,” he gushes.

Taha plays the evil Murad in Taj: Divided by Blood and audiences had never seen him in this avatar. Talking about his role, he reveals, “The action choreography in the show is phenomenal. I am happy that we all could bring Ron’s vision alive. The best compliment that I got for this role is that we would love to hate you (laughs). It was fantastic to work in season 1. I hope to work with you all soon. I wish Aashim good luck for the second season.”

An elated Aditi, who has been garnering praises for her role as iconic beauty Anarkali shares, “I find it so difficult to talk about myself. I am so grateful that I am getting so much love for the show. It’s like I don’t pat myself enough but the audiences do. I work for that love and I am really excited for season 2. I feel blessed that I got to play Anarkali. Also, for the girl that she is. She is so courageous. During the promotions, everyone kept reminding me that I look like Madhubalaji. I sent up the prayer and somewhere I got a blessing from her.”

Director Vibhu Puri, who co-helmed the show adds, “It was difficult for two things, one that while shooting, we had to take care of so many things. Secondly, the first season has set a bar which we all are trying to cross together. I thank every department who helped us to bring out the vision.”