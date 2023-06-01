Siddharth gives EPIC reply to journalist who asked about his 'unsuccessful' love life amid dating rumours with Aditi Rao Hydari (WATCH)

Actor Siddharth, who is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming film Takkar, gave a befitting reply to a journalist and film distributor who asked him about his love life amid dating rumours with actress Aditi Rao Hydari.

During a media interaction in Hyderabad, the Rang De Basanti actor was recently asked about his 'unsuccessful' love life, unlike his romance in movies.

Siddharth gives befitting reply to journalist

The actor was asked if he has ever introspected why his on-screen love stories are always a success, but his off-screen ones are not. Despite the insensitive question, Siddharth maintained his calm and told the journalist that if he was so invested in his personal life, he can enlighten him in private.

"I’ve never thought about this even once, not even in my dreams. Even when I see my face in the mirror. But since you are really concerned about my love life, both of us can talk about it in private. Others have nothing to do with it, and it has nothing to do with the Takkar movie as well," the actor said.

Check out the video here:

Fans REACT to Siddharth's interaction with the journalist

The video was shared by fans on social media platforms. Soon after the clip went viral, fans lashed out at the journalist for asking the 'insensitive' question.

A Twitter user wrote, "Literally everytime I see something with him I start to cringe and feel disgust. There is a limit to asking someone questions like that on a public platform. He thinks he has this “chanuvu” with all those actors but it’s gone to a point where it’s just beyond ridiculousness".

Another user wrote, "I think he should not be called for the press meets and media interactions. Everyone are feeling discomfort for his questions. Not because they can't answer but he is asking their personals or irrelevant questions."

"Reporters are not judges nor the heroes are accused...one shouldn't cross their limits..in asking questions or giving answers...this guy is a real scrubber...my face fans ire sooner or later," read another comment.

A comment read, "Everytime I feel he cant get lower than this..he proves me wrong..did he ever introspect why he gets trolled and people make fun of him."

Aditi and Siddharth's relationship rumours

Reportedly, the duo met on the sets of their film Maha Samundram in 2021 and started dating. Not just that, they were also seen together at the wedding of actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa in Chandigarh. The rumoured couple is often spotted together outside cafes and restaurants in Mumbai.

For those unversed, at the age of 21, Aditi was previously married to Satyadeep Mishra, a former Indian lawyer, and actor. However, they called it quits.