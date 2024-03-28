 Engaged Or Married? Aditi Rao Hydari & Siddharth Flaunt New Rings, Make It Official Amid Wedding Reports
While Aditi rocked a huge diamond ring on her finger, Siddharth can be seen wearing a sleek gold band

Sachin TUpdated: Thursday, March 28, 2024, 03:47 PM IST
A day after reports stated that actress Aditi Rao Hydari and actor Siddharth tied the knot on Wednesday in a hush-hush ceremony, the couple finally made their relationship 'insta-official' and shared a new picture flaunting their exquisite rings.

However, their post left their fans confused as they wrote, "ENGAGED", in the caption. Fans flooded the comments section, asking if they had only gotten engaged or are they officially married now.

"He said yes!" Aditi wrote, while Siddharth gushed, "She said yes!"

In the picture, both of them can be seen flashing their rings at the camera. While Aditi rocked a huge diamond ring on her finger, Siddharth can be seen wearing a sleek gold band.

On Wednesday, reports went viral that Aditi and Siddharth had tied the knot at the Sri Ranganayaka Swamy Temple in Telangana. Reportedly, their wedding rituals were conducted by priests from Tamil Nadu, to honour the latter's roots.

While the two did not confirm their wedding as the reports surfaced, the makers of Heeramandi announced on Wednesday evening that Aditi could not attend the date reveal event because it was her wedding day.

"Aditi is one of the important parts of 'Heeramandi' and she is not here today, and there's a reason because she got married today. So, we will congratulate her from here. It's special for her as the universe is conspiring to bring it all together," the host said.

However, Aditi and Siddharth's latest post has now left netizens wondering if the two actually got married or if there was a traditional engagement ceremony in the presence of their families.

Aditi and Siddharth reportedly fell in love during the shoot of their 2021 film, Maha Samudram, and began dating. However, it was only in 2023 that they dropped hints about being together by posting pictures with each other on special occasions.

