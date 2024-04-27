 'New Lows Everyday': Aditi Rao Hydari STRANDED At Mumbai Airport, Shares Ordeal
Aditi Rao Hydari shared a picture from her flight window after landing, and said there was "no ladder nor an airbridge" because of which she was "stranded"

Sachin TUpdated: Saturday, April 27, 2024, 11:10 AM IST
article-image

Actress Aditi Rao Hydari, who is gearing up for the release of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, was stuck in a flight in the wee hours of Saturday (April 27) at Mumbai airport. Aditi took to her official Instagram account to share her ordeal with her followers.

Sharing a picture from her flight window after landing, Aditi said that there was "no ladder nor an airbridge" because of which she was stranded at the airport.

"New lows everyday! No ladder nor an airbridge. While we watch the 12.10 a.m. airport circus. Stranded @vistara #mumbaiairportterminal2," she wrote along with the picture.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aditi will be seen playing the role of Bibbojaan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's much-awaited web series. With the series, the filmmaker is marking his OTT debut.

Heeramandi also stars Richa Chadha, Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Shekhar Suman, Fardeen Khan, Adhyayan Suman and Sharmin Segal among others. It revolves around the lives of tawaifs in Lahore's red-light district Heera Mandi during the Indian Independence movement against the British Raj.

Last month, Aditi made her relationship official with actor Siddharth by announcing their engagement. Sharing the news on Instagram, Aditi and Siddharth were seen flaunting their rings. "He Said YES! ❤️E. N. G. A. G. E. D 💫," she wrote.

Aditi and Siddharth often share adorable pictures with each other and even drop comments under each other's posts. Reportedly, the duo met on the sets of their film Maha Samundram in 2021 and started dating.

