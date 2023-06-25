 Producer Kuljit Pal, Who Gave Rekha A Break In Film Industry, Dies At 90 After Suffering Heart Attack
Kuljit has produced Hindi films like Arth, Aaj, Parmatma, Vaasna, Do Shikari and Ashiana

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, June 25, 2023, 11:40 AM IST
article-image

Veteran film producer Kuljit Pal who gave Rekha a break in Bollywood, passed away due to a heart attack after a prolonged illness on Saturday (June 24). He was 90.

According to a report in ETimes, his last rites will take place on Sunday at the Santacruz crematorium in Mumbai. A prayer meeting will reportedly be held on June 29 at 5 pm at Arya Samaj.

Kuljit was the first producer who gave veteran actress Rekha her first break in the Hindi film industry, however, the film was shelved. A photo of the late producer with Rekha has also surfaced on social media platforms.

Kuljit is best known for producing films like Arth, Aaj, Parmatma, Vaasna, Do Shikari and Ashiana.

It has been reported that Kuljit had locked horns with filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt for giving his consent to a Pakistani producer for the remake rights of the classic film, Arth, a few years ago.

