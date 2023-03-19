 Rekha calls Alia Bhat ‘future legend’, overwhelmed actress collapses in disbelief; Watch
The veteran actress was awarded for her years of contribution in the Indian cinema.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, March 19, 2023, 10:57 PM IST
Rekha and Alia Bhatt | Photo File

Bollywood’s timeless beauty Rekha is among the most gorgeous actresses of all time in Hindi cinema. The evergreen beauty gives tough competition to young Bollywood actresses even at the age of 68. However, it looks like someone has finally stolen her heart with the utmost talent and charm. And it’s none other than Gangubai Kathiawadi actress Alia Bhatt.

The veteran actress was seen dedicating her Dadasaheb Phalke award to Alia at the recent award ceremony held in Mumbai.

Sony TV dropped a promo clip on the award show where you will witness Rekha and Alia sharing the stage together. Both of them look breath-takingly beautiful in their saris. While receiving the prestigious award, Rekha couldn't help but compliment Alia Bhatt.

Here's what Rekha said:

Pouring out words of praise for her, Rekha called her a ‘future legend’ and said, "Today, I am devoting my award to the future legends of our nation, and it begins with her."

As Alia Bhatt listened to her, she was overwhelmed with happiness and acted like she would collapse on the ground in surprise.

Alia Bhatt bestowed with the ‘Best Actress" award

At the award function, Rekha was honored for her years of amazing contribution to the film industry. On the other hand, Alia Bhatt took the title of ‘Best Actress’ for her exceptional performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. She took blessings from Rekha with folded hands before accepting her award.

Talking about her work front, she will soon appear in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem KLahani alongside Ranveer Singh. She also has her Hollywood debut alongside Gal Gadot and a road trip project called "Jee Le Zara’ with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.

