Rekha pairs saree with sneakers, serves major fashion goals

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 19, 2023

Veteran actress Rekha was spotted at Manish Malhotra's residence on March 18. She served major fashion goals with her look

Photos by Varinder Chawla

She paired her off-white cotton saree with a comfy pair of white and golden sneakers

Rekha made a stylish appearance as always

The actress completed her look with a potli bag, red lips make-up look, a pair of golden earrings and sunglasses

She was all smiles as she posed for the shutterbugs

Rekha also greeted the paps with folded hands

Meanwhile, on the work front, the yesteryear actress was last seen in a lead role in the 2014-released film Super Nani

In 2018, she had a cameo in Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se

