Rekha pairs saree with sneakers, serves major fashion goals

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 19, 2023
Veteran actress Rekha was spotted at Manish Malhotra's residence on March 18. She served major fashion goals with her look
Photos by Varinder Chawla
She paired her off-white cotton saree with a comfy pair of white and golden sneakers
Rekha made a stylish appearance as always
The actress completed her look with a potli bag, red lips make-up look, a pair of golden earrings and sunglasses
She was all smiles as she posed for the shutterbugs
Rekha also greeted the paps with folded hands
Meanwhile, on the work front, the yesteryear actress was last seen in a lead role in the 2014-released film Super Nani
In 2018, she had a cameo in Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se
