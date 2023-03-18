In Pics: Dalljiet Kaur marries Nikhil Patel

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 18, 2023
Actress Dalljiet Kaur is finally married to UK-based businesman Nikhil Patel
The duo was all set to tie the knot today, March 18. Daljiet looked 'princess' in her beautiful white lehenga paired with red 'chunri' and 'chhudas'
And the bride is ready to start the new chapter of her life!
The groom arrives and the two are all smiles
The Mangal Kalash for abundant love, peace, and happiness in their married life
A 'fairy-tale' moment is also required
Seven rounds for seven births of their lovely relationship
And finally! the happily married Mommy-Daddy with their adorable kids