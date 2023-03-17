From Alia Bhatt feeling guilty to Ranbir Kapoor calling her 'stressed mother', times when the duo talked about daughter Raha

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor | Photo File

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are embracing parenthood and are in a happy space after the arrival of their little munchkin, Raha Kapoor. The duo, who welcomed their baby girl in November last year, have often talked about her during several media interactions.

Let’s have a look at some instances where they were heard talking about baby Raha.

1. Ranbir Kapoor once told me that Alia Bhatt is extremely protective of Raha. He further reveals that she often gets stressed, and he turns up to calm her.

2. Alia restarted her work just four months after her delivery. At that time, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress had revealed how she felt guilty about leaving Raha at home and going out for shoots. She also said that she can’t just sit around and complain, calling motherhood ‘a challenging phase’.

3. After the birth of her daughter, Alia Bhatt said in an interview that now her daughter will be her first priority.

4. While promoting ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’, Ranbir Kapoor said that they are often confused about who Raha looks like between the two of them, but he is happy that she looks like one of them.

5. The Brahmastra actor, in a chat show called What Women Want, talked about taking Rahan in his arms for the first time after her umbilical cord was cut. He described the first time he held her in his hand as a '7000-star moment'.

6. Ranbir Kapoor, in an interview, said that just 20 minutes with Raha truly rejuvenates her soul, and being a father is the best feeling in the world.