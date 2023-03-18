From Alia Bhatt, Gal Gadot to Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Richard Madden and Ali Fazal, Gerard Butler, and more THESE are the top five Bollywood Hollywood collabs to look forward to

Alia Bhatt, Gal Gadot |

In the near future, our desi stars will share screen space with Hollywood’s biggest actors. The Free Press Journal highlights the most anticipated top five collaborations between them.

Adarsh Gourav - Meryl Streep

BAFTA nominated actor Adarsh Gourav’s Extrapolations has already built up a lot of anticipation among movie lovers, not just for its futuristic and hyper-real storyline but also for the list of Hollywood A-listers in it. One of them being Academy Award nominated and Golden Globes nominated, Meryl Streep. Not sure about the Gourav, but fans are already looking forward to what these critically acclaimed actors are going to bring on screen.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas - Richard Madden

Recently, the trailer of Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden starrer Citadel got launched. And the femme fatale PC is at the top of her game in this TV series, where she, along with Richard, belong to a spy agency named Citadel but have no memory of each other. Already creating a buzz, she plays the role of Nadia. Produced by the Russo Brothers, the show seems action packed with PC and Richard doing most of the stunts.

Sikandar Kher - Sharlto Copley

Sikandar Kher’s movie Monkey Man stars international stars like Sharlto Copley and Dev Patel. Sikandar went through a huge transformation by gaining 12 kgs for his part in this American thriller. Being a huge admirer of Sharlto Copley and Dev Patel, Sikandar feels it is one of the biggest opportunities that has come his way. This is scheduled to be released sometime this year.

Alia Bhatt - Gal Gadot

Alia Bhatt is all prepped for her debut Hollywood movie with Heart of Stone, where Alia will be seen sharing screen space with Gal Gadot. Both actors shared a warm bond on the sets and, especially when Alia shared the news of her pregnancy, Gal was quite happy about it. Heart of Stone is set to be released in August 2023 on an OTT platform.

Ali Fazal - Gerard Butler

Ali Fazal and Gerard Butler’s Kandahar is helmed as a big ticket summer release this year. The film is slated to release in theatres on May 26. The trailer of the movie was out recently and Ali had posted the still of his part on Instagram. He has a pivotal role in it. Tom Harris, played by Gerard Butler, is an undercover CIA operative and is stuck deep in hostile territory in Afghanistan.