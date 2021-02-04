Cinema Journal Exclusive: With Takht on the back burner, Karan Johar moves on to Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer

Karan Johar’s Mughal period drama Takht was one of the most-awaited and talked-about multi-starrers since it was announced a few year ago. However, due to unfortunate circumstances the historical drama has been pushed indefinitely. Furthermore, the Cinema Journal has learnt that the filmmaker is moving on from Takht and will now helm a love story instead.

A highly placed source reveals, while Takht was out of Karan’s comfort zone, being a magnum opus, the next that he is directing is going to be closer to his niche. The movie will feature Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt as the leads. Interestingly, Takht also had Ranveer and Alia paired opposite each other.

Not much is known about the plot yet, however, buzz is “it’s a love story weaved into a family drama”. The source says the movie is expected to go on the floors from May or June. Currently, the team is doing a recce for the same. The casting for the untitled project is also in the process. “Makers are looking for actors from the regional cinema, to play Ranveer and Alia’s onscreen parents. Since the parents’ parts are crucial in the film, the director is keen to get actors who can do justice to the same,” the source adds.

While Karan has directed Alia in her debut movie, Student of the Year (2012), this will be the first time the filmmaker will be directing Ranveer. Karan’s last big screen feature film was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016), while his last directorial was a segment in the anthology series Ghost Stories. The film has been kept under wraps, but soon an announcement is expected soon.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar on Wednesday refuted rumours about shelving his magnum opus Takht. “It’s not shelved, it’s just delayed,” Karan said while speaking to an entertainment website. Takht is a historical drama that narrates the story of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb and his brother Dara Shikoh, and their fight for the throne. The multi-starrer features Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor.