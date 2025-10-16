Shilpa Shetty Withdraws Court Application To Travel Abroad Amid ₹60 Crore Cheating Case

Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty | PTI

Mumbai: Actor Shilpa Shetty told the Bombay High Court on Thursday she was withdrawing her application seeking permission to travel abroad as the plans had not materialized. Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra are facing a Rs60 crore cheating case lodged by a businessman.

Shetty’s advocate, Niranjan Mundargi, told a bench of Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad that the actor wished to withdraw her application seeking permission to travel to Los Angeles as the plans have not materialised. “The travel plan is not materialising. She was the only Indian actor to be invited to the event, but it is not happening,” Mundargi said.

He added that they would approach the court in later when they have to travel. “As and when she and her husband desire to travel in future, they will file a fresh application seeking permission from the court. She (Shetty) is not pressing the present application,” he added.

A complaint was lodged against the couple by one Deepak Kothari alleging that from 2015 to 2023 they had induced him to invest Rs 60 crore in their company – Best Deal TV Pvt Ltd but the amount was used for their own personal benefits.

The couple had last month filed a petition in HC seeking suspension of the Look Out Circular (LOC) issued against them at the behest of the city police’s Economic Offences Wing, which is probing the case.

Pending hearing in the petition, they filed an application seeking permission to travel abroad for their professional commitments and one leisure trip between October and January 2026. Subsequently, Kundra dropped plans to travel and Shetty had sought permission to travel to LA with her son, whereas Kundra, their daughter and her mother would stay back in India.

On Thursday, the court accepted the actor’s withdrawal and posted the couple’s plea seeking suspension of the LOC for hearing on November 17. “Counsel for the applicant number 2 (Shetty) submitted that as and wh en applicants desire to travel, they shall file a fresh application with particulars of details of travel,” the court noted while allowing withdrawal of the application.

During the earlier hearings, the court had said that it cannot allow leisure trips when the duo is accused in a cheating and fraud case and had said it would consider their plea only if they are willing to deposit the Rs 60 crore.

Shetty had sought to travel to the United States as she had been invited to attend an event there in October last week. The bench had then asked her to submit the agreement or invitation received by her. Mundargi had then said that no agreement could be signed until the actor obtained travel permission from the court.

He had earlier submitted that both Shetty and Kundra had cooperated with the probe in the case and had also appeared for questioning.

