 Shilpa Shetty Withdraws Court Application To Travel Abroad Amid ₹60 Crore Cheating Case
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentShilpa Shetty Withdraws Court Application To Travel Abroad Amid ₹60 Crore Cheating Case

Shilpa Shetty Withdraws Court Application To Travel Abroad Amid ₹60 Crore Cheating Case

Actor Shilpa Shetty withdrew her Bombay High Court application seeking permission to travel to Los Angeles, as her plans did not materialize. She and husband Raj Kundra face a Rs 60 crore cheating case. The court accepted her withdrawal and scheduled the couple’s plea to suspend the Look Out Circular (LOC) for November 17.

Urvi MahajaniUpdated: Thursday, October 16, 2025, 04:13 PM IST
article-image
Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty | PTI

Mumbai: Actor Shilpa Shetty told the Bombay High Court on Thursday she was withdrawing her application seeking permission to travel abroad as the plans had not materialized. Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra are facing a Rs60 crore cheating case lodged by a businessman. 

Shetty’s advocate, Niranjan Mundargi, told a bench of Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad that the actor wished to withdraw her application seeking permission to travel to Los Angeles as the plans have not materialised. “The travel plan is not materialising. She was the only Indian actor to be invited to the event, but it is not happening,” Mundargi said. 

He added that they would approach the court in later when they have to travel. “As and when she and her husband desire to travel in future, they will file a fresh application seeking permission from the court. She (Shetty) is not pressing the present application,” he added.

Read Also
'Wow, The OG Pop Stars': Viva Girls Neha Bhasin, Mahua Kamat, Pratichee Mohapatra & Anushka...
article-image

A complaint was lodged against the couple by one Deepak Kothari alleging that from 2015 to 2023 they had induced him to invest Rs 60 crore in their company – Best Deal TV Pvt Ltd but the amount was used for their own personal benefits.

FPJ Shorts
India Sees 94% Rise In Child Sexual Offence Cases Under POCSO Between 2017 & 2022
India Sees 94% Rise In Child Sexual Offence Cases Under POCSO Between 2017 & 2022
Delhi: Union Minister JP Nadda Meets Former UK PM Rishi Sunak Under 'Know BJP' Initiative
Delhi: Union Minister JP Nadda Meets Former UK PM Rishi Sunak Under 'Know BJP' Initiative
Infosys Q2 Net Profit Rises 13.2% To ₹7,364 Crore; Revenue Up 8.6%, Interim Dividend ₹23 per Share
Infosys Q2 Net Profit Rises 13.2% To ₹7,364 Crore; Revenue Up 8.6%, Interim Dividend ₹23 per Share
Wipro's Q2 Profit Dips 2.5% Sequentially To ₹3,246 Crore; Revenue Rises Marginally
Wipro's Q2 Profit Dips 2.5% Sequentially To ₹3,246 Crore; Revenue Rises Marginally

The couple had last month filed a petition in HC seeking suspension of the Look Out Circular (LOC) issued against them at the behest of the city police’s Economic Offences Wing, which is probing the case.

Pending hearing in the petition, they filed an application seeking permission to travel abroad for their professional commitments and one leisure trip between October and January 2026. Subsequently, Kundra dropped plans to travel and Shetty had sought permission to travel to LA with her son, whereas Kundra, their daughter and her mother would stay back in India. 

Read Also
Mumbai Police To Question Raj Kundra's CA In ₹60 Crore Fraud Case
article-image

On Thursday, the court accepted the actor’s withdrawal and posted the couple’s plea seeking suspension of the LOC for hearing on November 17. “Counsel for the applicant number 2 (Shetty) submitted that as and wh en applicants desire to travel, they shall file a fresh application with particulars of details of travel,” the court noted while allowing withdrawal of the  application. 

During the earlier hearings, the court had said that it cannot allow leisure trips when the duo is accused in a cheating and fraud case and had said it would consider their plea only if they are willing to deposit the Rs 60 crore.

Shetty had sought to travel to the United States as she had been invited to attend an event there in October last week. The bench had then asked her to submit the agreement or invitation received by her. Mundargi had then said that no agreement could be signed until the actor obtained travel permission from the court.

Read Also
'Where Is Aman?': Salman Khan's Fans Express Disappointment As Karan Johar Leaves Him Out From Kuch...
article-image

He had earlier submitted that both Shetty and Kundra had cooperated with the probe in the case and had also appeared for questioning. 

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pati Patni Aur Panga: 'Everyday I Wear A Wig...'; Cancer Survivors Hina Khan & Sonali Bendre Get...

Pati Patni Aur Panga: 'Everyday I Wear A Wig...'; Cancer Survivors Hina Khan & Sonali Bendre Get...

Tripti Dimri's Sexy Corset Ensemble Turns Heads At The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show...

Tripti Dimri's Sexy Corset Ensemble Turns Heads At The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show...

Shilpa Shetty Withdraws Court Application To Travel Abroad Amid ₹60 Crore Cheating Case

Shilpa Shetty Withdraws Court Application To Travel Abroad Amid ₹60 Crore Cheating Case

Actress Archana Kavi Marries Rick Varghese 4 Years After Divorce From Comedian Abish Mathew

Actress Archana Kavi Marries Rick Varghese 4 Years After Divorce From Comedian Abish Mathew

'Wow, The OG Pop Stars': Viva Girls Neha Bhasin, Mahua Kamat, Pratichee Mohapatra & Anushka...

'Wow, The OG Pop Stars': Viva Girls Neha Bhasin, Mahua Kamat, Pratichee Mohapatra & Anushka...