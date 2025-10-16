'Wow, The OG Pop Stars': Viva Girls Neha Bhasin, Mahua Kamat, Pratichee Mohapatra & Anushka Manchanda's Reunion Makes Fans Feel Nostalgic

Instagram

If you are a 90s kid, you would surely remember the all-girl pop band Viva which featured five female singers, Pratichee Mohapatra, Seema Ramchandani, Neha Bhasin, Mahua Kamat, and Anushka Manchanda. Their songs Jaago Zara and Hum Naye Geet Sunaye had become a rage in early 2000s. While the Viva group is disbanded, the girls, Neha, Mahua, Pratichee, and Anushka, recently reunited at a Diwali party.

Pratichee took to Instagram to share the pictures from the party, and captioned it as, "Diwali came in early with my girls….. We do this soon again my patakhas (sic)." Check out the post below...

Fans Feel Nostalgic After Seeing All The Viva Girls Together

Fans are very happy to see their favourite band girls reuniting, and of course, they are hoping that they will runite for a song as well. Actress Sarah Jane Dias commented, "Ufff… gave me so many nostalgic goosebumps (sic)."

Another fan commented, "Omg... My fav together... Just took me back to those golden beautiful days (sic)." One more fan wrote, "How lovely ! Seems like even a day hasn’t passed by since viva was formed (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Viva was India's first mainstream all-girl pop band. The group was formed in 2002, and they worked together till 2005. Later, all of them started singing individually.

Among the girls, it is Neha who has left a strong mark in Bollywood. She was also seen as a contestant in Bigg Boss OTT and in Bigg Boss season 15.

Apart from Viva, the pop bands that were very famous in the early 2000s were Aasma and The Band Of Boys. Clearly, fans are missing these bands.