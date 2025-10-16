 'Wow, The OG Pop Stars': Viva Girls Neha Bhasin, Mahua Kamat, Pratichee Mohapatra & Anushka Manchanda's Reunion Makes Fans Feel Nostalgic
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Wow, The OG Pop Stars': Viva Girls Neha Bhasin, Mahua Kamat, Pratichee Mohapatra & Anushka Manchanda's Reunion Makes Fans Feel Nostalgic

'Wow, The OG Pop Stars': Viva Girls Neha Bhasin, Mahua Kamat, Pratichee Mohapatra & Anushka Manchanda's Reunion Makes Fans Feel Nostalgic

The Viva girls, Pratichee Mohapatra, Neha Bhasin, Mahua Kamat, and Anushka Manchanda, reunited at a Diwali party on Wednesday. They took to Instagram to share pictures from the Diwali bash, and fans of the band are feeling nostalgic after seeing them together.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Thursday, October 16, 2025, 04:05 PM IST
article-image
Instagram

If you are a 90s kid, you would surely remember the all-girl pop band Viva which featured five female singers, Pratichee Mohapatra, Seema Ramchandani, Neha Bhasin, Mahua Kamat, and Anushka Manchanda. Their songs Jaago Zara and Hum Naye Geet Sunaye had become a rage in early 2000s. While the Viva group is disbanded, the girls, Neha, Mahua, Pratichee, and Anushka, recently reunited at a Diwali party.

Pratichee took to Instagram to share the pictures from the party, and captioned it as, "Diwali came in early with my girls….. We do this soon again my patakhas (sic)." Check out the post below...

Read Also
'Consumed Half A Bottle Of Fat Burners, Threw Up For 2 Days': Singer Neha Bhasin Recalls Suicide...
article-image

Fans Feel Nostalgic After Seeing All The Viva Girls Together

Fans are very happy to see their favourite band girls reuniting, and of course, they are hoping that they will runite for a song as well. Actress Sarah Jane Dias commented, "Ufff… gave me so many nostalgic goosebumps (sic)."

FPJ Shorts
BSF Constable GD Recruitment 2025 Under Sports Quota Begins At rectt.bsf.gov.in; Check Eligibility And Apply Online By November 4
BSF Constable GD Recruitment 2025 Under Sports Quota Begins At rectt.bsf.gov.in; Check Eligibility And Apply Online By November 4
India Sees 94% Rise In Child Sexual Offence Cases Under POCSO Between 2017 & 2022
India Sees 94% Rise In Child Sexual Offence Cases Under POCSO Between 2017 & 2022
Delhi: Union Minister JP Nadda Meets Former UK PM Rishi Sunak Under 'Know BJP' Initiative
Delhi: Union Minister JP Nadda Meets Former UK PM Rishi Sunak Under 'Know BJP' Initiative
Infosys Q2 Net Profit Rises 13.2% To ₹7,364 Crore; Revenue Up 8.6%, Interim Dividend ₹23 per Share
Infosys Q2 Net Profit Rises 13.2% To ₹7,364 Crore; Revenue Up 8.6%, Interim Dividend ₹23 per Share

Another fan commented, "Omg... My fav together... Just took me back to those golden beautiful days (sic)." One more fan wrote, "How lovely ! Seems like even a day hasn’t passed by since viva was formed (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Read Also
Rashami Desai SLAMS Paps For Recording Neha Bhasin From Behind Despite Her Discomfort: 'What Are You...
article-image

Viva was India's first mainstream all-girl pop band. The group was formed in 2002, and they worked together till 2005. Later, all of them started singing individually.

Among the girls, it is Neha who has left a strong mark in Bollywood. She was also seen as a contestant in Bigg Boss OTT and in Bigg Boss season 15.

Apart from Viva, the pop bands that were very famous in the early 2000s were Aasma and The Band Of Boys. Clearly, fans are missing these bands.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pati Patni Aur Panga: 'Everyday I Wear A Wig...'; Cancer Survivors Hina Khan & Sonali Bendre Get...

Pati Patni Aur Panga: 'Everyday I Wear A Wig...'; Cancer Survivors Hina Khan & Sonali Bendre Get...

Tripti Dimri's Sexy Corset Ensemble Turns Heads At The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show...

Tripti Dimri's Sexy Corset Ensemble Turns Heads At The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show...

Shilpa Shetty Withdraws Court Application To Travel Abroad Amid ₹60 Crore Cheating Case

Shilpa Shetty Withdraws Court Application To Travel Abroad Amid ₹60 Crore Cheating Case

Actress Archana Kavi Marries Rick Varghese 4 Years After Divorce From Comedian Abish Mathew

Actress Archana Kavi Marries Rick Varghese 4 Years After Divorce From Comedian Abish Mathew

'Wow, The OG Pop Stars': Viva Girls Neha Bhasin, Mahua Kamat, Pratichee Mohapatra & Anushka...

'Wow, The OG Pop Stars': Viva Girls Neha Bhasin, Mahua Kamat, Pratichee Mohapatra & Anushka...