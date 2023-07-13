Jawan: Tattoo On Shah Rukh Khan's Bald Head Revealed

SRK in Jawan |

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan took the internet by storm after he dropped the first prevue of his upcoming film 'Jawan' on Monday. SRK is set to star in never-seen-before avatars in the film, and the one look from the prevue which has caught everyone's eye is the actor's 'bald' look.

While SRK looks menacing in his bald avatar, what makes it even better and enticing is the tattoo which can be seen inked on the side of his head.

Ever since the prevue released, fans had been trying to decode the tattoo, as the only word which was visible in the clip was 'Maa'.

SRK's tattoo in Jawan

A photo of Shah Rukh with his prosthetics on has now gone viral on the internet and it seems to be clicked when the cameras weren't rolling.

In the photo, the tattoo on his head is clearly visible. "Maa Jagat Janani", the tattoo reads, and is written in the Devnagari script.

Right at the beginning of the prevue, the makers have established a strong connection between SRK's character and his mother as he can be seen talking about a promise that he made to his mother.

If reports are to be believed, then SRK will be seen playing a double role in the film, one being a father and the other, his son.

About 'Jawan'

'Jawan' marks the first time that SRK has joined hands with maverick south filmmaker Atlee. The film also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in key roles.

Besides, SRK also introduced his 'army of girls' in the prevue, which included Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan and Aaliyah Qureishi. Actors Ridhi Dogra and Sunil Grover will be seen playing important parts.

Besides, Deepika Padukone will be seen in a special and impactful cameo in 'Jawan'.

'Jawan' is slated to hit the theatres on September 7, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

