Jawan New Poster: Shah Rukh Khan Poses With A Gun, Flaunts Bald Look

Shah Rukh Khan has treated his fans with a new poster of Jawan, days after releasing the prevue of the much-awaited and highly-anticipated film. On Thursday (July 13), the superstar conducted #AskSRK session on Twitter and interacted with his fans.

Shah Rukh answered several questions, related to Jawan, posted by his fans. As promised earlier, he also shared a poster of the film in which he is seen sporting a bald look.

Shah Rukh unveils news poster of Jawan

The poster features him wearing an olive green t-shirt and red and black checkered shirt. He can be seen holding a gun and flaunting his dashing bald look.

"Now have to go back to work. #Jawan getting release ready. Thank u for your time for #AskSRK. As promised sending out the poster for the film and of course lots and lots of love. See u all in the cinemas," he wrote along with the poster.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Ever since prevue of Jawan was shared by the makers, netizens have been brimming with excitement and curiosity over multiple fan theories on what the film's plot could entail.

While Khan is seen donning an anti-hero avatar, fans are speculating the actor could possibly be playing a double role with both characters belonging to either side of the law.

About Jawan Prevue

The prevue of Jawan was shared by the makers on July 10, and it showed Shah Rukh sporting six different avatars, including a masked one and a dashing bald look.

It also gave a glimpse into the characters of Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, and mentioned that Deepika Padukone will be seen in a special appearance in the film. Directed by Atlee, the film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Ridhi Dogra and others in pivotal roles.

Jawan is set to hit the silver screens on September 7, 2023, and it will mark Shah Rukh's second theatrical release this year.

Read Also Shah Rukh Khan Reveals What Gauri & AbRam Love The Most About Jawan