 Shah Rukh Khan Reveals What Gauri & AbRam Love The Most About Jawan
Shah Rukh revealed how his wife Gauri Khan and son AbRam Khan reacted to the prevue of Jawan during #AskSRK

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, July 13, 2023, 12:46 PM IST
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film Jawan, conducted yet another interactive #AskSRK session on Thursday and fans did not leave the opportunity to evoke answers from him.

The Pathaan actor, who has been quite chatty on social media of late, revealed how his wife Gauri Khan and son AbRam Khan reacted to the prevue of Jawan.

Reacting to a fan on Twitter, Shah Rukh said what Gauri, who is also the producer of Jawan, loves the most about Jawan. "Gauri loves the fact that it shows a lot of women power," he tweeted.

Another fan asked, "AbRam ko kaise laga JAWAN PREVUE?" To this, the superstar replied, "He loves the title music given by Anirudh. The whistle especially."

About Jawan Prevue

The prevue of Jawan was shared by the makers on July 10, and it showed Shah Rukh sporting six different avatars, including a masked one and a dashing bald look.

It also gave a glimpse into the characters of Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, and mentioned that Deepika Padukone will be seen in a special appearance in the film. Directed by Atlee, the film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Ridhi Dogra and others in pivotal roles.

Jawan is set to hit the silver screens on September 7, 2023, and it will mark Shah Rukh's second theatrical release this year.

