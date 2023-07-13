WHAT! Kiara Advani To Make An Appearance In SRK's Jawan? More Details Inside

Ever since the Jawan Prevue dropped on the internet, earlier this week, speculations have been wild about the starry cameos that will grace the SRK-starrer.

While the 2-min long cut revealed that Deepika Padukone will be seen in a special appearance in the film, new developments have now surfaced suggesting that Kiara Advani is likely to grace the film in a brief cameo.

Reports suggest that the 31-year old 'Kabir Singh' actress has been approached to star in a special song and dance number alongside King Khan. While that will be a standout attraction to look forward to, an official confirmation about the same is awaited.

It has been learnt that the said song was shot, soon after Khan returned from his international trip following his nose surgery. Initially, the song was expected to be shot in UAE but the makers opted to film it at Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai, instead. Composed by Anirudh Ravichander, the song has been choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant.

Earlier this year, news of Deepika's cameo in Jawan was confirmed when she and Khan were spotted shooting for a special song together in Mumbai, that Farah Khan is choreographing.

While the world awaits to see Kiara shake a leg alongside the superstar, it will be interesting to see the two together, on-screen for the first time.

Interestingly, grapevine also suggests that Jawan might include a starry cameo by Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay. The brief hat-tip to the actor's 'Mersal' in the prevue seems to be keeping fans guessing.

THE JAWAN MANIA, SO FAR

Ever since the prevue broke on the internet, netizens have been brimming with excitement and curiousity over multiple fan theories on what the film's plot could entail. While Khan is seen donning an anti-hero avatar, fans are speculating the actor could possibly be playing a double role with both characters belonging to either side of the law.

Directed by Atlee, Jawan also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra. The film releases in cinemas on September 7, 2023 across Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

